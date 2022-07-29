US: No evidence of imminent China action against Taiwan

The United States has seen no evidence of impending Chinese military action against Taiwan, White House Security Spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday, when asked about a possible visit to the island by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. from the USA, Nancy Pelosi.

“We haven’t seen any physical, tangible indications of anything adverse toward Taiwan,” Kirby told reporters. Pelosi has not yet confirmed her possible trip to the Asian island.

Tensions over Taiwan were the dominant issue in a phone call on Thursday between US Presidents Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping. Xi warned Biden about “not playing with fire” regarding Taiwan.

China has stepped up military activities around Taiwan, seeking to pressure the democratically elected government on the island to accept Chinese sovereignty. Taiwan’s government says only the island’s 23 million people can decide its future, and while they want peace, they are ready to defend themselves if attacked.

Pelosi, who as Speaker of the House is third in the US power hierarchy after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, signaled on Friday that she will be taking a trip to Asia. She didn’t say she’s going to Taiwan.

“I’m very excited, and you’ll find out along the way about the countries we’re going to visit,” Pelosi said, after citing the importance of US-Asia-Pacific relations.

The White House declined to comment on reports of Pelosi’s possible trip to Taiwan.

