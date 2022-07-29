Hamilton expects tough weekend for Mercedes in Hungary

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton predicts a tough weekend for Mercedes in Hungary, after some experiments by the team didn’t work in practice this Friday (29).

Hamilton, who damaged the floor while low on fuel and hampered his strategy, was only eleventh in the second training session.

“The car is a little rough today. It’s crazy how much it changes from track to track,” the Briton, who finished second in France last weekend and owns the record eight wins in Hungary, told the Formula 1 television. “At the moment it’s a little loose and it’s not doing what we want it to do. Tough day… it’s going to be a tough weekend, that’s for sure.”

Getting the final weekend ahead of F1’s summer break started! 👊 George and Lewis gained valuable insights at the #HungarianGP on Friday, finishing FP2 in P8 and P11. @MercedesAMGF1 #WeLivePerformance #MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/qb8rlNVC9A — Mercedes-AMG Motorsport (@amgmotorsport) July 29, 2022

Mercedes said it had redesigned the Halo head protection device and made changes to the rear wing.

The reigning champions have yet to win 12 races this season but have been hopeful of closing the gap with leaders Red Bull and Ferrari. The Italian team led both sessions on Friday (29).

* Reproduction of this text is prohibited.