Covid-19: Brazil has 41,700 new cases and 244 deaths in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health released today (29) new figures on the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the ministry, Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 41,700 new cases of the disease and 244 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 33.7 million confirmed cases and 678,300 registered deaths. Recovered cases total 32.2 million (95.5% of cases).



Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases, with 5.9 million cases and 172,800 deaths. Next are Minas Gerais (3.8 million cases and 62.9 thousand deaths); Paraná (2.6 million cases and 44.4 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.6 million cases and 40.4 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 464.8 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, 178.1 million of which were the first dose; 159.1 million from the second dose, plus 101.7 million from the first booster dose and 16.2 million from the second booster dose.