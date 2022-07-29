BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil has 41,700 new cases and 244 deaths in 24 hours

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

The Ministry of Health released today (29) new figures on the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the ministry, Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 41,700 new cases of the disease and 244 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 33.7 million confirmed cases and 678,300 registered deaths. Recovered cases total 32.2 million (95.5% of cases).

Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil.

Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated cases, with 5.9 million cases and 172,800 deaths. Next are Minas Gerais (3.8 million cases and 62.9 thousand deaths); Paraná (2.6 million cases and 44.4 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.6 million cases and 40.4 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 464.8 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, 178.1 million of which were the first dose; 159.1 million from the second dose, plus 101.7 million from the first booster dose and 16.2 million from the second booster dose.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Cannibals, comedy and a movie legend share the spotlight in Venice

5 hours ago

Advertisement to encourage women’s political participation ends today

5 hours ago

Instituto Êxito and UNESCO take entrepreneurship lessons to students

5 hours ago

Ukrainian military reports Russian deaths in combat in Kherson

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.