China says US must observe principle of unification in Taiwan

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that the United States must respect the “one China” principle with regard to Taiwan and ensure that its actions are consistent with his words, Chinese state media reported.

“Those who play with fire can get burned,” the Chinese president told Biden during a phone call. “I hope the US side can see this clearly.”

China is firmly opposed to Taiwan independence and interference from outside forces, Xi said.

