Petrobras reduces gasoline sales price to distributors

As of tomorrow (29), Petrobras will reduce the average price of gasoline sales to distributors from R$3.86 to R$3.71 per liter. The drop is R$ 0.15 per liter. The measure was announced today (28) to the company.

As a result, considering the mandatory mixture of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of the fuel sold at the stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will fall from R$2.81, on average, to R$ 2.70 for each liter sold at the pump.

According to the company, the reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for gasoline. In addition, the company adds, the measure “is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.” exchange”.

Information regarding the formation and composition of consumer fuel prices obtained in the site from Petrobras. According to the company, the objective is “to contribute to price transparency and better understanding of society”.