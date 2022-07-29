Tokyo has more than 40,000 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported this Thursday (28) the registration of 40,406 new cases of covid-19 in the Japanese capital.
It is the first time that the 24-hour count in the metropolis exceeds 40,000. The total shows more than 8,500 cases more than reported seven days earlier – an increase of 30%. It is also the 9th day in a row that Tokyo has seen an increase compared to the previous week.
Metropolitan authorities say the number of patients in serious condition is 27 – three more than reported on Wednesday (27).
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News