Tokyo has more than 40,000 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported this Thursday (28) the registration of 40,406 new cases of covid-19 in the Japanese capital.

It is the first time that the 24-hour count in the metropolis exceeds 40,000. The total shows more than 8,500 cases more than reported seven days earlier – an increase of 30%. It is also the 9th day in a row that Tokyo has seen an increase compared to the previous week.

Metropolitan authorities say the number of patients in serious condition is 27 – three more than reported on Wednesday (27).

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.