Government of Rio publishes public notice for the concession of the Maracanã Complex

The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro published today (28) the public notice for the concession of the Maracanã Complex. The project, coordinated by the Secretary of State for the Civil House, has an unprecedented model, which resulted from a lot of dialogue with society and clubs in Rio, according to the government.

The notice defines that the public tender will be of the best proposal type “due to the combination of the best technique criteria with the highest offer for the granting of the concession, with the purpose of selecting the most advantageous proposal, presented by a legal entity or consortium of legal entities, for the execution of a concession agreement for the use of public assets for the purposes of economic exploration, management, operation and maintenance of the Maracanã Complex”.

The bidding was scheduled for October 27, at 10 am, and the winner will explore the complex, which includes the Maracanã stadium and the Maracanãzinho gym, for the next 20 years.

Those interested in participating in the concession can schedule technical visits to the facilities to get to know the space, in order to be better able to prepare studies and projects.

Court hearing

On October 21 of last year, the government held a public hearing, with the participation of representatives of clubs from Rio de Janeiro, members of companies interested in the concession, as well as society and entities linked to the sport.

“At the meeting, they asked questions and made suggestions about the process. All the suggestions made at the hearing were analyzed and helped in the construction of the final document”, informed the secretary.

For the Secretary of State for the Civil House, Nicola Miccione, the concession will allow the Maracanã to continue as a fundamental sporting facility for the state.

“We held several debates with all the interlocutors in this process and managed to build a document that guarantees that Maracanã remains an extremely important sports center for the state. We take care of the process with full transparency and governance. The stadium is an equipment that reflects the soul of Rio de Janeiro, and we seek to guarantee the best for tourism and sport in Rio,” he said.

clubs

The institutional adviser of Clube de Regatas Vasco da Gama said that the club “is studying the public notice and will manifest itself at the appropriate time”. Fluminense’s advisory said it will not position itself on the public notice and Flamengo’s did not respond to requests for information from the Brazil Agency. Currently, these two clubs are responsible for the management of Maracanã.

Public bidding documents and all information about the bidding are available on the government website.