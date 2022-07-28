Central Government has record primary surplus for June

The privatization of Eletrobras, the dividends from state-owned companies and the installment of high-value precatories made public accounts improve in June. Last month, the Central Government – ​​National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank – registered a primary surplus of R$ 14.433 billion. This is the biggest surplus for the month since the beginning of the historical series.

The result came better than expected by financial institutions. According to the Prisma Fiscal survey, released every month by the Ministry of Economy, market analysts had expected a negative result of R$ 39.4 billion in June.

This was the third time in the year that the Central Government registered a primary surplus. The other months were January and April. With the June result, the Central Government closed the first semester with a positive result of R$ 53.614 billion. This is the third best result in history for the period, only losing to 2008 and 2011.

The primary result represents the difference between revenues and expenditures, disregarding interest payments on the public debt. Despite the surplus accumulated in the year, the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) stipulates a primary deficit target of R$ 170.5 billion for this year.

Last week, the Bimonthly Report of Income and Expenses reduced the deficit estimate to R$ 59.354 billion. However, the value taken into account for the fulfillment of the fiscal targets is that of the LDO. The reduction in the deficit forecast occurred even with the constitutional amendment that will increase social spending by R$ 41.25 billion in the second half of the year.

atypical collection

The June surplus occurred because revenues grew while expenses fell. Last month, net revenues grew 72.2% compared to June last year in nominal terms. Discounting inflation by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), growth reached 53.9%. In the same period, total expenses fell 4.4% in nominal values ​​and 14.4% after discounting inflation.

The increase in net revenue can be explained by the receipt of R$ 26.6 billion in concession bonuses from Eletrobras and the increase of R$ 25.8 billion in the receipt of dividends from state-owned companies. Dividends are the portion of profit that a company distributes to shareholders. In the case of state-owned companies, as the largest shareholder is the Union, the government keeps most of the dividends.

Regarding the payment of taxes, there was a growth of R$ 10.4 billion above inflation in the Withholding Income Tax and an increase in the collection of Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income of companies that pay based on in the monthly earnings estimate. In large part, this rise reflects the increase in profit for energy and oil companies in the first half, which helps to partially offset the exemptions for industry and fuels.

The rise of oil in the international market made the revenues with royalties to grow by R$1.209 billion (+23.2%) above inflation last month compared to May 2021. Currently, the international barrel price is around US$100 because of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Expenses

On the expenditure side, the main factor that contributed to the decrease in spending in June was the installment payment of precatories (government debts with a final court decision). Established by a constitutional amendment approved at the end of last year, the postponement of large-value precatories made the government save R$ 10 billion last month, discounting inflation.

In addition, the anticipation for April and May of the payment of the thirteenth of retirees and pensioners this year reduced spending on Social Security by R$ 6.2 billion (also discounting inflation) in June compared to June last year. Last year, the first installment of the thirteenth had been paid in May and June.

On the other hand, spending on mandatory expenses with flow control increased, which rose R$ 4.91 billion (+38.8%) above inflation in June compared to the same month of 2021. In the year, the increase reaches R$ 31.5 billion (+40.4%) above the IPCA. The increase was driven by the payment of the minimum benefit of R$ 400 from Auxílio Brazil, whose value will increase to R$ 600 from August to December.

On the other hand, spending on federal employees fell by 12.2% year-to-date, discounting inflation. The drop reflects the wage freeze for civil servants that ran between June 2020 and December 2021 and the lack of readjustments in 2022, despite several categories being on strike. The postponement of precatories also contributed to the fall.

Regarding investments (public works and purchase of equipment), the federal government invested R$ 19.651 billion in the first six months of the year. The value represents an increase of 3% above the IPCA compared to the same period in 2021.