Operation rescues 337 workers from conditions analogous to slavery

Inspection teams participating in the second edition of Operação Resgate freed, in less than a month, 337 people who worked in conditions similar to slavery. At least 149 of these workers were also victims of a second crime, human trafficking.

Inspections took place in 22 states, in addition to the Federal District. According to representatives of the six public bodies that are part of the joint action, there were no complaints consistent enough to mobilize teams in four states (Amapá; Rio Grande do Norte; Roraima and Sergipe), which does not mean that there are no similar cases that could be targets for further inspections.

The number of people released since the last day 4, when the operation was launched, represents an increase of about 176% compared to the result achieved last year, when 136 workers were released.

According to representatives of the Ministries of Labor and Welfare; Federal Public (MPF) and Labor Public (MPT), in addition to the Federal (PF) and Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU), the increase in social vulnerability, among other factors – such as the fact that This year the operation took four weeks, while in 2021 it took just two weeks – helps explain the recent result.

“Economic crises, pandemics and other events that could increase social vulnerability [são] moments in which all agencies must redouble their attention to prevent an increase in this type of crime,” said Romulo Machado, Undersecretary for Labor Inspection at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The undersecretary explains that, in 2021, the operation took place between January and February, while, this year, the month of July was chosen due to the World Day to Combat Trafficking in Persons (on the 30th). Thus, the actions of 2022 coincided with the harvest period of several crops that, periodically, use workers subjected to conditions similar to slavery.

Despite the reservations, Machado pointed out that the 337 people rescued throughout the month of July represent around 40% of the total number of people found in a similar situation during the first half of this year alone.

“Social vulnerability is a fact in Brazil and in several other countries. Logically, it leads to these circumstances”, declared the coordinator of the Criminal Chamber of the MPF, Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Carlos Frederico Santos.

“But this increase also has to do with [um maior número de] case reports. From the moment we disclose that the institutions are committed to working together to combat this crime, more complaints emerge. Therefore, the strongest preventive measure is precisely to disclose that these crimes will not go unpunished.”

Employers caught were notified to interrupt activities, formalize the employment relationship of workers subjected to conditions similar to slavery and pay their victims more than BRL 3.8 million in salary and severance payments, and may also respond criminally and administratively.

Each rescued person received three installments of unemployment insurance, worth one minimum wage each. Goiás and Minas Gerais were, respectively, the states with the most people freed.

The economic activities with the highest number of rescued workers were harvesting services in general; growing coffee and raising beef cattle. In urban areas, the occurrence of the crime in an alleged rehabilitation clinic for drug addicts in Patos de Minas (MG), in Alto Parnaíba, drew the attention of representatives of public agencies.

“Is it over there [clínica] it said it was to rehabilitate drug and alcohol users but, in fact, it was an establishment, a company that put people to work for free in the production of handmade pieces, made of plaster, which were sold. The workers were in a poor state of repair, without receiving any remuneration,” said the deputy national coordinator of the National Coordination for the Eradication of Slave Labor and Combating Trafficking in Persons of the MPT (Conaete), labor prosecutor Italvar Filipe. from Paiva Medina.

The deputy coordinator highlighted that, in general, the largest share of victims of slave labor and human trafficking is black, because, according to him, such crimes are “strictly related to the structural racism existing in our country, reflected in the levels of violation of human rights”.

Title changed at 16:42 to correct information. The number of workers rescued is 337, not 377, as previously reported.