Four Brazilians advance to the semifinals of the Canoe Slalom World Cup

Brazil had four athletes classified to the semifinals of K1 (kayak for one person) in the Canoe Slalom World Championship, held in Augsburg (Germany). This Thursday (28), Ana Sátila and Omira Estácia advanced in the women’s tournament and Mathieu Desnos (French naturalized Brazilian) and Pepê Gonçalves continued in the fight in the men’s.

The semifinals start at 4:03 am (Brasília time) on Saturday (30). The finals are expected to take place three hours later. Before, on Friday (29), Kauã da Silva competes in the C1 qualifiers (canoe for one person), starting at 5:13 am. The events are broadcast live on the International Canoe Federation (ICF) channel.

In the first descent of this Thursday’s women’s round, Ana had the 26th time (107s13) and Omira was the 59th (166s89). As only the top 20 advanced straight to the semifinals, the Brazilians had to go down again, having to reach the top ten. Both improved their respective times, with Omira setting the seventh mark (104s01), followed by Ana (104s07).

In the men’s, Mathieu made the 20th time of the first run (91s13), getting a direct spot to the semifinals. Pepê, who had just recovered from covid-19, was only 51st (98.67), but he turned around in the new attempt, passing with the seventh mark (90.77). Another Brazilian representative of the race, Guilherme Rodrigues, was 68th (105s74) on the first descent and 53rd (146s69) on the second, after suffering a 50-second penalty on one of the doors he had to dodge.