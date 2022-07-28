Procon asks Quatá to change whey packaging

The Procon in São Paulo requested that the company Quatá Alimentos modify the packaging of the whey that has been sold under the name of Beverage Láctea Cristina. For the consumer protection agency, the packaging of whey has a presentation similar to that of milk, which may mislead the buyer.

According to Procon, the company was notified at the beginning of the month to provide explanations about the problem and, now, must be summoned to make adjustments to the packaging so that the consumer does not acquire the whey believing that he is buying milk.

Procon reported that the manufacturer stated that the product is not aimed at infants and young children and that, in its presentation, there is no targeting for this group. However, the consumer protection agency points out that the whey packaging contains the design of a cow, which could lead the customer to purchase the product thinking it is aimed at this audience.

Also according to Procon, the use of this type of image on packaging or labels of fluid milk, powdered milk, modified milk and similar products of plant origin is prohibited by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and by the law that regulates the commercialization of foods for infants and young children.

THE Brazil Agency tried to contact the company but was unsuccessful.