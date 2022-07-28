Government formalizes inclusion of the Port Authority of Santos in the PPI

The federal government formalized today (28), with the publication of a decree, the inclusion of the Port Authority of Santos SA in the National Privatization Program (PND), qualifying the public company under the Investment Partnership Program (PPI).

Signed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, Decree No. continuity of the privatization process of the former Companhia Docas do Estado de São Paulo, as well as the public port services it performs.

The federal government’s Investment Partnership Program Board recommended the inclusion of the Santos Port Authority in the privatization program in mid-June. Linked to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the privately held company is responsible for the management and inspection of port facilities and public infrastructure in the largest port in Latin America, through which about 25% of all products exported and imported by Brazil pass.

In a note, the Ministry of Economy maintains that the concession to the private sector of the public services of organization of the largest port in Latin America and the transfer of the controlling interest of the Port Authority of Santos will favor the “expansion, modernization and optimization of the infrastructure and the superstructure that integrate the port and its facilities”.

Also according to the ministry, privatization will guarantee “the reasonableness of tariffs and prices practiced in the sector; of the quality of the activity provided and the effectiveness of users’ rights, in addition to stimulating the modernization and improvement of the management of the port and its facilities, the valorization and qualification of the port workforce and the efficiency of the activities provided.”

The decree establishes that the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) will be able to monitor the technical studies contracted to structure the company’s privatization plan, which will be carried out by BNDES, under the coordination and monitoring of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Energy

A second decree signed by Bolsonaro and Guedes qualifies the projects in the electricity sector linked to the New Energy Auctions (A-5 and A-6) and Capacity Reserve to be held in 2022, in the same PPI.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the energy auctions aim to “meet the increase in demand from the distribution agents of the National Interconnected System (SIN), in order to ensure the electrical energy service, as well as implement the planning for the expansion of the electricity sector on the horizon. term” and, in the case of reserves, “guarantee the continuity of electricity supply”.

The measure is contained in Decree No. 11,151, also published in the Official Gazette this Thursday.