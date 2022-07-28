BrazilBrazil

TRE-RJ creates Extraordinary Institutional Security Office

The board of the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) today (28) approved a resolution establishing the Extraordinary Office for Institutional Security (Gaesi). According to the court, it is a coalition of public security forces that will act in the prevention and repression of criminal and illicit conduct that poses a risk to the normality of this year’s elections.

Coordinated security and intelligence actions include the protection of voters, candidates, civil servants, poll workers and other Electoral Justice employees. The inaugural meeting of Gaesi takes place this Friday (29), at 11 am, at the courthouse.

According to the Electoral Justice, periodic meetings of the Gaesi are planned, which may also have extraordinary meetings, whenever necessary. From the day before the vote, the cabinet will meet permanently until the day immediately after the election, both for the first round, which will take place on October 2, and for the second round, if any, scheduled for October 30. .

Led by the president of TRE-RJ, judge Elton Leme, Gaesi will have the participation of the vice president and regional electoral inspector, judge João Ziraldo Maia, the assistant judge of the presidency, Marcel Duque Estrada, the assistant judge of the vice-presidency and Internal Affairs Regional Electoral Office, Rudi Baldi, and the TRE-RJ Research and Analysis advisor, Marcio Tobias.

Representatives of the Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, the Eastern Military Command of the Brazilian Army, the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police, the Civil, Military and Criminal Police of Rio de Janeiro and the Guarda Municipality of Rio de Janeiro.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

