Zagallo is doing well after hospitalization due to respiratory infection

Four-time world champion, Zagallo, 90, is doing well after being hospitalized on Tuesday (26) at Hospital Barra D’Or, in the west of Rio, for treatment of a respiratory infection. According to the medical report, the former coach of the Brazilian team remains under care in the semi-intensive unit, breathes without the aid of equipment and is lucid. The hospital also reported that Zagallo tested negative for covid-19.

A symbol of national football, Zagallo is the only Brazilian to win the World Cup four times: twice as a player (in Sweden in 1958, and in Chile in 1962), and the others as a coach (in Mexico, in 1970 and in the United States). , as technical coordinator).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

