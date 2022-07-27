Driver of car that exploded at gas station in Rio dies

Driver Mário Magalhães da Penha, 67, who was injured yesterday (26) in the explosion of his car while refueling with CNG, at a gas station in the north of Rio, died early this morning at the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, in Méier, also in the north of the capital. He was hospitalized shortly after the accident, which also destroyed the vehicle and part of the gas station’s roof structure.

“The direction of the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital informs that, unfortunately, the patient Mário could not resist and died during the dawn”, informed the Municipal Health Department.

A woman, who was also injured in the explosion, was treated at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in the Center, and was released yesterday.

Mário Magalhães was hit when opening the trunk of the vehicle and was thrown on impact, according to images from the establishment’s security cameras.

Investigation

The Civil Police opened an investigative procedure to investigate the accident and experts went to the scene. Witnesses were heard and the police analyzed the images. Among other things, the state of conservation of the vehicle’s gas cylinder will be investigated.

The Naturgy concessionaire informed the Brazil Agency which is responsible only for the supply of CNG and not for the inspection of vehicles. The State Institute for the Environment (Inea) stated that the gas station license is granted by the City of Rio.

Oversight

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), a regulatory body linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), awaits the conclusions of the Civil Police’s technical expertise. “The post will be fined if its responsibility is proven,” he added in a note sent yesterday to Brazil Agency.

“We emphasize that the ANP inspects the gas station’s facilities and, in the case of CNG, the maximum supply pressure limit, which is 220 bar”, he added.

The ANP highlighted that it has no legal attribution to act if the problem is related to poor installation or maintenance of the vehicle’s CNG kit. The workshops that perform these services need to be accredited by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), a federal agency linked to the Special Secretariat for Productivity, Employment and Competitiveness, of the Ministry of Economy.

“The risk of accidents that cause cylinder explosions is due to improper installation and maintenance procedures carried out in workshops not accredited by this body”, he added.

Inmetro recommends annual maintenance of the CNG kit and that, during refueling, drivers and passengers get out of the car and stand in front of it. “Vehicles awaiting service must be kept at a safe distance from those being supplied,” he concluded.