Business entrepreneur confidence grows 1.5% from June to July

The Business Entrepreneurs’ Confidence Index (Icec) registered an increase of 1.5% in July this year, in comparison with the previous month. This was the fourth consecutive rise of the indicator, which reached 123.1 points on a scale of 0 to 200 points, according to published research. today (27) by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

The assessment of entrepreneurs in relation to the current moment grew 4.7%, driven mainly by the increase in confidence in the company itself (5%). Investment intentions also rose (1.7%), due to increases in intentions to invest in the company itself (4.6%) and to hire employees (1.6%).

However, business expectations for the future fell by 0.5%, mainly due to assessments of the future of the economy (-1.6%).

In comparison with July 2021, there was an increase of 14.2% in Icec, driven by growth of 30.6% under current conditions, 14.6% in investment intentions and 4.7% in expectations.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

