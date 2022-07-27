BrazilBrazil

Angra 2 resumes operations, after a stop in June for refueling

The Angra 2 Nuclear Power Plant has already resumed operations, after being interrupted for refueling on June 12th. The plant was synchronized to the National Interconnected System (SIN) yesterday (26).

Eletronuclear, the company responsible for the operation and construction of thermonuclear plants in Brazil, reported today (27) that the plant was synchronized to the National Interconnected System (SIN) this Tuesday (26), at 10:57 pm.

Angra 2 is expected to reach 100% power this Wednesday.

During the stoppage period, in addition to changing one third of the fuel, the plant underwent maintenance, tests and periodic inspections required by technical specifications.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

