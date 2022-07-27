Elections: PSDB and Citizenship announce support for Simone Tebet

United in a party federation, PSDB and Citizenship approved this Wednesday (27), unanimously, the support for the candidacy of senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) for the Presidency of the Republic. In a hybrid format – virtual and in person – the convention was held at the PSDB headquarters in Brasília. Tebet, who is at the MDB convention today, made a brief virtual participation in the meeting of his supporters.

The MDB’s national convention must confirm Tebet as the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. Representatives of the so-called democratic center, MDB, PSDB and Cidadania, came together in this year’s elections to launch an alternative candidacy to those of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Even with the PSDB’s declaration of support for Tebet, the name of the candidate for vice on the ticket has not yet been defined by the party. Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) is one of those listed. “The definition of the vice president depends on a series of conversations and internal understandings of political and electoral meaning, in which the final purpose will be to find what is best for the candidacy”, said Jereissati. “Whatever the decision, I will be on the side her [Simone Tebet]”, added the senator, at the federation convention today.

With the uncertainty about the launch of Jereissati as vice, the names of two senators began to be considered: Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA) and Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP). According to the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, the name of deputy will be defined until the deadline, August 5th. On that day, the deadline for the Electoral Court to choose candidates by the parties ends.

Alliance

The federation formed by PSDB and Citizenship was launched in May this year. Through this unprecedented format in Brazilian elections, the parties are required to remain united, as a single acronym, for at least four years.