Deadline for contestation of electoral boards ends today

Today (27) the deadline for parties and federations to challenge in the Electoral Court the names of the people nominated to compose the boards that will act in the first and second rounds of the October elections.

On Friday (22), the names of the nominees were published in the Electronic Journal of Justice.

The electoral board is a provisional body formed by up to four citizens and a judge of law, who acts as president, with the function of supervising the work of the Electoral Justice during the election.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies.

In the event of a second round for the presidential race and for the state governments, the vote will take place on October 30th.