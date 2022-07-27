Monkeypox cases in the Americas reach 5,300

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday that nearly 5,300 cases of monkeypox had been reported so far in 18 countries and territories on the American continent – most of them in Brazil, the United States and Canada.

PAHO Deputy Director Mary Lou Valdez told a news conference that almost all cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men, aged between 25 and 45, but warned that anyone can contract the disease, regardless of their age. gender or sexual orientation.

No smallpox deaths of the monkeys have been reported in the region to date.

Late last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, the highest alert level, with more than 18,000 cases reported globally.

PAHO’s acting assistant director Marcos Espinal said that about 10 countries in the Americas have said they were interested in purchasing a smallpox vaccine, but did not disclose which ones.

PAHO also said it is “well advanced” in negotiations with a producer to buy third-generation vaccines against the disease and that it expects some supplies to arrive later this year, albeit in limited quantities.

“We think we will have vaccines this year,” Espinal said.

Even so, the head of the organization’s infectious risk management unit, Andrea Vicari, said the risk of smallpox from monkeys to the general population remains “very low”, and that a mass vaccination campaign is not recommended at this time. .

