ANS: occupancy of covid-19 beds in the private network increases in June

The occupancy of beds for covid-19 reported by private health operators rose from 38.3% in May to 49.2% in June, according to a balance sheet released by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The survey includes both common and intensive care beds.

The data are part of the July edition of the ANS Covid-19 Bulletin, released yesterday (27) by the regulatory agency.

The growth in hospitalizations accompanies a period of new high in cases of covid-19 in the country, as shown by the data panel Monitora Covid-19, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). After the peak of infections in early 2022, Brazil had less than 20,000 cases of the disease per day between the second half of April and the end of May, when the number of cases once again surpassed this level. After that, notifications continued to rise, until reaching 50,000 daily cases at the end of June.

The increase in cases and hospitalizations was also reflected in more complaints from users. According to the ANS, there were 422 complaints from users of health plans related to covid-19, 66.8% more than the demands recorded in May this year. The survey shows that 63% of them were about the difficulties of carrying out tests and treatment for the disease.

Regarding tests for the detection of covid-19, the ANS only has data until April, when the movement was still decreasing in cases. That month, 105,000 RT-PCR and 52,000 antigen tests were performed, while in January, the numbers had been 1.7 million and 175,000, respectively.

The number of health plan beneficiaries in Brazil increased by 300,000 people in June 2022, reaching a total of 49.8 million. The volume of users is the highest in the ANS historical series and has already increased by almost 3 million people since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. In March 2020, ANS accounted for 47.1 million health plans in Brazil.