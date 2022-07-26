Ordinance waives expiration date on packages of fresh vegetables

The Secretary of Agricultural Defense of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa), José Guilherme Leal, defended the waiver of the mandatory indication of expiration date for packaged fresh vegetables.

According to him, the consumer is able to visually assess whether or not the product is fit for consumption.

The waiver of the indication of validity was authorized through Ordinance No. 458, published on July 22 by the ministry.

According to the secretary, the waiver will prevent food waste, especially fruit that could not be marketed after the expiration date.

“The expiry date posted on the packages was not related to the quality of the product, since the consumer himself is able to observe whether or not a vegetable product is fit for consumption only by the visual aspect”, said Leal, in a note published by Mapa.

Guilherme Leal said that it is possible for the consumer to identify if the products are rotten, withered or with an odor, characteristics that indicate that they would not be good for consumption.

According to Mapa, until the ordinance was published, products with an expired expiration date had to be discarded, and could not be used for other purposes, such as donation.

“Traders were fined by consumer protection agencies when they found packaged products with an expired expiration date in the establishments. Thus, many fruits, such as packaged grapes, had to be destroyed, even though they were in adequate conditions for consumption”, said the secretary.