Monkeypox outbreak can be stopped, says WHO

The outbreak of monkeypox, which is spreading rapidly, can be stopped, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Tuesday.

“Right now, we still believe that this monkeypox outbreak can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups, but time is ticking and we all need to come together to make that happen,” said Rosamund Lewis, monkeypox technical lead at WHO told reporters.

The outbreak represents a global health emergency, the WHO’s highest alert level, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday.

The WHO classification – a public health emergency of international concern – is intended to generate a coordinated international response and can free up funds to collaborate on the sharing of vaccines and treatments.

Initially identified in monkeys, the virus is mainly transmitted by close contact with an infected person. Until this year, the viral disease rarely spread outside Africa, where it is endemic.

But reports of some cases in the UK in early May signaled that the outbreak had entered Europe.

This year, there have been more than 16,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in more than 75 countries. Lewis stated that the true number is likely higher. Five deaths, all in Africa, were reported.

