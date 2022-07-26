Residents of Pari, in São Paulo, are vaccinated against meningitis

After two confirmed cases of meningococcal meningitis in Pari, a neighborhood located in the central region of São Paulo, the city hall is carrying out, as a preventive measure, an operation to increase vaccination coverage against the disease in residents who are between three months and 59 years old. age. The action began on July 21, with 1,235 doses being applied.

Of the two confirmed cases, one patient required hospitalization, but has since been discharged. The other died of the disease. “There is no epidemiological and temporal link between them, so there is no characterization of an outbreak in the region”, clarified the city hall, through a note.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), vaccination against meningitis is available at all Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the capital. The first dose is given at three months of age, the second at five months and, at 12 months (one year), the booster dose. At 11 or 12 years of age, the adolescent booster is done with the ACWY dose.

Vaccination

“The Secretariat reinforces the importance of keeping the vaccination book up to date, especially for children, to protect against diseases, such as meningitis”, said the city hall.

Meningococcal meningitis is a type of bacterial meningitis caused by the bacteria neisseria meningitidis, known as meningococcus. It is a disease that causes inflammation in the meninges, membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

Its main symptoms are weakness, fever, headache, vomiting and stiff neck. These symptoms can evolve quickly, worsening the patient’s condition and can even cause death within the first 24 to 48 hours.