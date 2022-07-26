Brazil shows solidarity with European countries experiencing extreme heat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) released a note in which the government sympathizes with the families of victims of forest fires and the heat wave that have hit several European countries in recent weeks. “Brazil reaffirms its commitment to the goals assumed by the country in the context of COP 26, on climate change”, says the document.

Regarding the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), held in Glasgow, Scotland, last year, Itamaraty recalled that, on the occasion, Brazil raised its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% to 50% by 2030.

At the meeting, the Brazilian government also signed the Global Commitment on Methane, which aims to reduce global emissions of these gases by at least 30% by 2030.

“At a time when several countries are committed to the decarbonization of their national economies, Brazil continues to contribute significantly to this collective effort by the international community to combat climate change”, emphasizes the note, released on Monday night (25). ).

Among the examples of the Brazilian contribution to the climate are the launch of the Zero Methane Program, the creation of a regulated carbon market and the generation of green hydrogen to supply foreign markets.

Historic

In the last month, a strong heat wave spread through Portugal and Spain and also in other European countries and put the United Kingdom on alert. Temperatures in the country reached the mark of 40 degrees Celsius (°C) and put the country on alert.

Until this summer the temperature record in the UK was 38.7°C recorded in 2019 at the Cambridge Botanical Gardens. Other countries such as Portugal and Spain also recorded forest fires and heat above 40°C.

According to the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO), an extreme heat wave that brought record temperatures to parts of Europe has already caused more than 1,700 deaths in the Iberian Peninsula alone.

The UN health agency believes that the number of deaths from heat will rise even further and highlighted that exposure to extreme heat “often worsens pre-existing health conditions” and that “people at any end of life – babies, children and elderly – are at risk.”