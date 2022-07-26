Food packaging will have warning about excess nutrients

In 75 days – on October 9, 2022 – the new rules for food labeling come into force. The novelty of the new model is the front nutritional labeling, an informative symbol that must appear on the front panel of the package. According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the objective is to clarify the consumer, in a clear and simple way, about the high content of nutrients that are relevant to health.

In New design there will be a magnifying glass to identify the high content of three nutrients: added sugars, saturated fats and sodium. The symbol must be applied to the front of the package, at the top, as it is an area that is easily captured by our eyes. It is mandatory to display the magnifying glass symbol indicating one or more nutrients, as the case may be.

High added sugar content: in solid and semi-solid foods the alert will come when they have 15 grams or more per 100 grams of the product.

The warning amount in liquid food will come whenever it has 7.5 grams or more per 100 milliliters of food.

Excess saturated fat in solid and semi-solid foods will be indicated when it is 6 grams or more per 100 grams.

In liquid foods, the alert will come for products with 3 grams or more per 100 milliliters of food.

Sodium will come to the fore in solid and semi-solid foods when the amount in the product is 600 milligrams or more in every 100 grams. In liquid foods when stated in the product, 300 milligrams or more per 100 milliliters.