Griner used medical cannabis to treat injuries, claims defense

The defense team for American basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on drug possession charges, argued in court on Tuesday that she had used medical cannabis to ease the pain of injuries, as many had. other elite international athletes.

WNBA star Griner, who played in Russia during the U.S. women’s national basketball league’s downtime, was detained at Moscow airport on February 17 with vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia.

She could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, in a case that highlighted the fierce relations between Russia and the United States, at a time of heightened tension over Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.

A narcology expert called on by the defense argued that medical cannabis is widely used to treat athletes in places where it is legal and generally has fewer side effects than other pain relievers.

“With a prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medicinal rather than recreational purposes,” said attorney Maria Blagovolina, a partner at law firm Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners.

The two-time Olympic champion, who asked US President Joe Biden to secure her release, pleaded guilty but denied that she intended to violate Russian law.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.