Brazil faces Paraguay in the semi-decisive of the Women’s Copa America

The Brazilian women’s soccer team has a decisive duel for the semifinal of the Copa América this Tuesday (26) against Paraguay. In addition to a place in the final of the tournament, the match guarantees the winning team places in the Women’s World Cup next year and also in the Paris Olympics, in 2024. in Bucaramanga (Colombia). Brazil is looking for an eighth title in the competition.

If they win, Brazil will face hosts Colombia in the final. The hosts defeated Argentina on Monday night (25) by 1-0. Unbeaten in the competition, the Brazilian team ended the first phase of the tournament in the lead of Group B: they won all four matches (Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru), with 17 goals scored and none conceded.

In the last preparatory training session yesterday afternoon (25), coach Pia Sundhage highlighted the need for Brazilians to keep possession of the ball in the center of the field, opting to play openly on the wings.

“I hope Paraguay will be dangerous on the counterattacks, because that will mean that we kept possession well. Another situation is free kicks and long-range shots, because there are many good players taking risks. This impresses me in South America and especially in the Paraguayan national team, evaluated the coach, during a press conference in Colombia.

Brazil‘s probable lineup for tonight’s duel should be with Lorena, Antonia, Tainara, Rafaelle, Tamires; Ary Borges, Angelina, Adriana, Kerolin; Bia Zaneratto and Debinha.

In charge of the Paraguayan team is Brazilian coach Marcello Frigélio, who will not be able to count on four players tonight – Camila Arrieta, Lourdes González, Lice Chamorro and Limpia – who tested positive for covid-19. The Paraguayan team, which seeks the unprecedented title, grew during the competition, after debuting with a defeat to Colombia (4 x 2) in the first phase. Then he won all the following games (Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador). They hit the net nine times and conceded seven goals, finishing second in Group A (9 points), behind leaders Colombia (12).