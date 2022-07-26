Defense Ministers of the Americas Reinforce Commitment to Democracy

Soldiers representing Brazil at the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas (CMDA) said today (26) that they recognize the role of security forces in protecting democracy and sovereignty, respecting the laws of their own nations.

“We must always seek the consolidation and preservation of democratic processes in our region – a fundamental requirement for development, stability and solidarity as guarantees of mutual security in our hemisphere”, declared the head of Education and Culture of the Ministry of Defense, Lt. Luis Roberto do Carmo Lourenço, reading the speech addressed to representatives of the 34 countries participating in the event, in Brasília.

“We believe and recognize that the role of our security forces is the defense of national sovereignty, respecting the respective constitutional precepts and international conventions” added Lourenço.





Shortly before, when opening the conference with a formal speech, the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, stated that Brazil respects the Inter-American Democratic Charter. “On the part of Brazil, I express respect for the OAS Charter and its values, principles and mechanisms,” he declared.

Approved in 2001 by the Organization of American States (OAS), the letter reaffirms, among other things, that “any unconstitutional alteration or breach of the democratic order in a country in the hemisphere constitutes an insurmountable obstacle to the participation of the government of that State in the Summit process. of the Americas” and that democracy must be the form of government for all countries in the Americas.

According to the schedule released by the Ministry of Defense, this Thursday (28), the last day of the event, participants must approve a joint declaration highlighting the commitments assumed by the countries and the conclusions of the debates held during the conference.

Created in 1995, the conference is considered the main forum among countries in the Americas in the Defense and Security sector. The main objective of the periodic meetings is to promote exchange and cooperation between the countries of the region. After chairing the American forum during the 2021/2022 biennium, Brazil will be replaced by Argentina, which will be responsible for organizing the next meeting.

Democracy

The defense of democratic regimes was a keynote in the speeches of the other countries represented at the conference. Expressing concern about the consequences of cybersecurity, climate change and irregular migration, participants advocated strengthening regional cooperation in terms of cross-border defense and security.

“As we deepen our democracies, we deepen our security [regional]”, commented the Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, saying that the world faces a “complex environment” in terms of security – which included problems arising from climate change and the advancement of China’s political and economic influence in the region.

“We are brought together by our common interests and values, our respect for human rights and our commitment to the rule of law and our devotion to democracy,” Austin added.