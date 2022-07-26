Aneel applies tariff reduction for Energisa consumers

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) decided today (26) to apply two more extraordinary tariff reviews (RTEs) to reduce the tariffs on electricity bills. The revisions apply to consumers served by Energisa in the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, which will see an average reduction of 1.38% and 1.3% in tariffs, respectively. The new values ​​start to take effect from tomorrow (27).

The review is in line with the provisions of Law 14,385/22, which determined the return of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), included in the calculation basis of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Contribution to the Financing of Security Social (Cofins), federal taxes levied on electricity bills.

The measure complies with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that judged unconstitutional the collection of ICMS, a state tax, on PIS/Cofins on the electricity bill. The Court understood that there was double taxation (collection of the same tax twice). In 2021, the STF defined the scope of the measure, which should be retroactive to March 15, 2017.

In the case of Energisa consumers in Mato Grosso, the total effect of the removal of ICMS from the PIS/Confins calculation represented a 4.71% reduction in the tariff. As for the consumers of Energisa in Mato Grosso do Sul, the reduction is 3.76%.

According to Aneel, the extraordinary review of tariffs will be applied to companies that had the readjustment approved without the tax refund.

“In the case of distributors whose tariff processes have not yet taken place in 2022, the Aneel collegiate informs that it will make the appropriate calculations of the impact of the return of tax credits at the time of the readjustment/revision of each company”, said the agency.