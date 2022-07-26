PGR justifies request for shelving investigations on president

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) rejected this Tuesday (26) criticism of the requests made by the deputy attorney general, Lindôra Araújo, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to file investigations of alleged crimes attributed to the President of the Republic. , Jair Bolsonaro, parliamentarians from the allied base and former members of the government during the covid-19 pandemic. Opened after the approval of the final report of the Senate’s Covid-19 Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI), actions mention charlatanism, malfeasance, epidemic crime, violation of preventive health measure and irregular use of public funds or income.

In a note, the prosecutor emphasizes that all manifestations sent to the Federal Supreme Court “are duly motivated and meet technical criteria and specific rules that regulate criminal law”. The text also highlights that, since receiving the final report from the CPI, on October 27 of last year, the PGR has been adopting all measures to give the material due legal treatment.

“As widely reported in the site of the institution, the content initially presented did not meet the legal criteria to motivate the presentation of a criminal complaint against anyone: it did not bring the proper list of individualized evidence to support the indictments against authorities with jurisdiction by prerogative of function, nor the necessary correlation between each typical fact practiced and the relevant documents”, emphasized the PGR.

According to the note, the prosecution took the decision to forward all the material to the Supreme “so that the deepening of the investigations could be supervised by the rapporteur ministers”.

The text ends with the Attorney General’s Office emphasizing the political character of the CPI. “The PGR also reiterates that, although extremely important, the role of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry has a political character. The Public Prosecutor’s Office, on the other hand, has its performance limited by the principles that govern legal activity, which includes respect for due process of law, the guarantee of ample defense and the chain of custody of any evidence, fundamental to avoid future annulments. Parameters that have the purpose of protecting citizens and society against abuses by the State, in favor of the dignity of the human person.”

Reaction

Also on Tuesday, seven senators filed a lawsuit in the STF that asks for the opening of an investigation for malfeasance against the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Maria Araújo. The request is signed by the senators who led the CPI — Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) and Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) – and also by Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Tasso Jereissati ( PSDB-CE), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) and Otto Alencar (PSD-BA). The text points out irregularities in the request to archive seven of the ten investigations about Jair Bolsonaro, ministers and former ministers based on the CPI report on the Pandemic. The order was placed yesterday (25).

The parliamentarians also demand a direct and personal manifestation of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who would have used – according to the action – Lindôra as a “iron front man”.

If Aras does not respond, the senators intend to request the “remittance of the case to the Superior Council of the Federal Public Ministry”. “There are no technical criteria in the PGR’s request, but an act with particular interests and that disrespects the memory of thousands of lives lost due to criminal actions and denialism”, said Randolfe Rodrigues, who was vice president of the CPI on the Pandemic. .