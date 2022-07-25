Financial market forecasts inflation of 7.3% for this year

For the fourth week in a row, the financial market projects lower inflation this year. According to the Focus Bulletin, released today (25) by the Central Bank (BC), the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should close the year at 7.3%, compared to 7.54% projected a week ago; and the 8.27% estimated four weeks ago.

For next year, the forecast for the IPCA has been on the rise for 16 consecutive weeks. Four weeks ago, an increase of 4.91% was forecast. Last week, the forecast was higher, at 5.2%, a percentage that was even higher this week, with the bulletin projecting that the index will close 2023 at 5.3%.

For the following years, the financial market forecast is for stability, at 3.3% and 3%, in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Boletim Focus is a weekly publication that brings together the projection of around 100 financial market institutions for the country’s main economic indicators.

GDP

With regard to Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the sum of goods and services produced in the country), the financial market forecast is at 1.93% for 2022, compared to 1.75% projected last week and 1.5% estimated four weeks ago.

For 2023, the growth forecast dropped compared to last week, standing at 0.49%, compared to the 0.5% projected a week ago and a month ago.

A similar drop was observed in the GDP forecast for 2024, which is at 1.7%, compared to the 1.8% estimated a week ago and also four weeks ago. For 2025, the same stability projected 37 weeks ago remains, at 2%.

Selic

The forecast for the basic interest rate, the Selic, remained stable for the fifth consecutive week, at 13.75% per year for the end of 2022. It is also stable – in this case for just one week – in the projection for 2023, at 10.75% per year. Four weeks ago, this projection was at 10.25% per year.

The financial market kept the Selic forecast for 2024 and 2025 stable, at 8% per year and 7.5% per year, respectively.

Dollar

In relation to the dollar, the rate went from R$ 5.13 to R$ 5.20. The increase in projections for the US currency was also observed for the coming years. A week ago, it was at BRL 5.10 for 2023, rising to BRL 5.20, according to research.

For 2024, the forecast is for the dollar at R$5.10 at the end of the year, compared to the price of R$5.05 a week ago, and R$5.08 projected four weeks ago. Slight increase in the projection for 2025 as well, which was at BRL 5.14 a week ago and went up to BRL 5.15, according to the bulletin.