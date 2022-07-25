Ukrainian and foreign fighters unite to prevent Russian advance

Just a kilometer from the Russian positions defending the captured eastern city of Izium, Ukrainian and foreign fighters hide in a damp basement. Artillery rains down on them most nights, loosening the plaster and filling the air with dust.

At the forefront of efforts to stop the Russian army from advancing into eastern Ukraine is the Carpathian Sich battalion, a unit of Ukrainians and foreigners that responded to Kiev’s plea for help in fighting the invader.

“Now it’s more of an artillery war. It’s a tougher war, a scarier war, where only people strong in their spirit can fight,” said Dzvin, the battalion’s field commander who asked to be identified by his nom de guerre for security reasons, due to its leadership role.

The fighters say they are united by a fierce commitment to Ukraine, which is now undergoing a punitive test.

“Each of our warriors understands that at some point they will come face to face with a tank,” Dzvin said.

The unit recently captured a nearly intact tank. But it also has to deal with Russian drones – called black clouds – that help direct deadly artillery fire to their positions.

“It’s getting a lot harder here. The longer it lasts, it’s definitely tiring,” said Conor, a British volunteer and former Army medic serving on the front lines.

“They bombed 1 am, 2 am and 4 am yesterday, so this is obviously breaking our sleep routine. But you need to stay positive,” he explained.

Motivation

Whether born in Ukraine or a foreigner who heeded Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plea for help, each combatant has their own reasons for being on the front lines, aware of the risks of death, injury or capture.

“We all know the possible consequences of being here and we are all at peace with that,” said Dzvin.

His battalion’s job in Izium is to stop a Russian advance that could lead to other Ukrainian units being surrounded, he explained. “It is extremely important. Our deterrence makes it impossible to create a major encirclement of our troops”, he stressed.

Another fighter, Denis Polishchuk, said he hoped serving on the front lines would give him a dignified answer if asked by his sons what he wanted to have done during the war to help.

“I felt the only worthy answer would be that, yes, I was doing my part. I was fighting alongside everyone else,” said Polishchuk, who was born in Ukraine but spent many years in Vancouver, which earned him the name of Canada War.

Conor said images of injured women, children and fighters not receiving adequate medical help motivated him to leave the UK to the front lines, adding that “some of the knowledge I was trained in” would be helpful. We helped set up field hospitals,” he concluded.

