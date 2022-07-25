Australia records record number of hospitalizations for covid-19

The number of Australians admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 hit a record high of about 5,450 on Monday, official data showed, as the spread of highly contagious new sub-variants of Omicron strains the healthcare system across the country. country.

The number has grown since late June, when the BA.4 and BA.5 strains became dominant as they can escape immune protection, either through vaccination or earlier infection, while some experts say the latter can be just as infectious. like measles.

The number of people in hospitals is the highest since the emergence of the new coronavirus, surpassing the rate of 5,390 in January during the first wave of Omicron infections. The daily number of deaths also increased, reaching 100 on Saturday (23) for the first time.

More than 1,000 nursing homes have suffered outbreaks, the government said.

With several senior care centers struggling with staff shortages, support for defense personnel at such facilities is expected to be extended until the end of September, Defense Minister Richard Marles said.

“It is an extreme measure and it is correct to describe it that way,” he told television. ABC. “Given the number of outbreaks we have right now, this is the right thing to do.”

Many frontline workers in hospitals are also sick or isolated, compounding the health crisis.

