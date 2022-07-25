Construction GDP estimate grows for the second time this year

For the second consecutive time this year, the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) increased the growth projection of the Gross Domestic Product of Civil Construction. The information is in the study Economic Performance of the Construction Industry – Second Quarter 2022released today (25).

“For the second consecutive year, construction will grow above the national economy. However, even considering the 3.5% increase in GDP in 2022, the sector still registers a drop in its GDP of 23.44% in the period 2014 to 2022”, said economist at the entity Ieda Vasconcelos.

Ieda added that the ongoing business cycle, started in the last two years, has guaranteed the pace of activity in the sector. For the second half of the year, a greater impact of the rhythm of activities originating from families is also expected, with small works and renovations.

Another point highlighted by the economist are the new measures for the Casa Verde e Amarela Program, which should generate a positive effect on the sector’s activity. The expectation is that they may begin to be felt in the last months of the year.

Another data released by the CBIC is that the latest GDP results, released by the IBGE, indicate that civil construction, in the quarter series against the immediately previous quarter, with seasonal adjustment, has been growing for seven consecutive quarters. “This sequence of positive numbers had not yet been observed in the historical series of the indicator, which began in 1996. These results are part of the ongoing positive business cycle, which began in the third quarter of 2020” and show the importance of the sector for the country,” said Ieda Vasconcelos.

Problems

The survey also shows that for the eighth consecutive quarter the main problem in civil construction continues to be the lack or high cost of inputs. The high interest rate and the lack or high cost of skilled workers are also highlighted.

According to the survey, in which more than 400 companies participated, the lack or high cost of raw materials was the main problem cited by 47.7% of the entrepreneurs. The high interest rate was highlighted by 29.8% of respondents. The lack or high cost of qualified workers was reported by 20.3%.

“According to the National Construction Cost Index (INCC), carried out by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), the three inputs that suffered the most cost increases between July 2020 and June 2022 were carbon steel rebar and wire (99 .60%); iron and steel tubes and connections (89.43%) and PVC tubes and connections (80.62%)”, detailed the CBIC.

jobs

The job market in the sector continues to generate positive results and at higher levels than those observed in the pre-pandemic period. The results of the first semesters of 2021 and 2022 are the best for the period since 2012, when analyzing the series of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) and the new Caged.

“In May of this year, the number of workers with a formal contract reached the highest level since November 2015. In addition, the formal labor market achieved positive results in almost all states, with São Paulo, Salvador and Rio de Janeiro being the most important ones. highlights in the generation of new jobs in construction”, detailed the CBIC.

The sector has already generated more than 430 thousand new jobs with a formal contract in the post-pandemic period (from March 2020 to May 2022). The construction of buildings represented another 175,640 new vacancies. Infrastructure works, 93,961 and specialized services for construction 166,368.

Activity

According to the Construction Industry Survey, carried out by CNI, with the support of the CBIC, the sector, with the contribution of all its segments (building construction, specialized services for construction and infrastructure works) ended the first half of 2022 with the highest level of activities since October 2021. The CBIC economist points out that, in June, the level reached is the highest for the period since 2011 and even surpasses the good performance of 2021.

“The good performance of construction has a positive effect on the entire national economy, due to its extensive production chain. This means that more activity in construction means more income, more employment and more generation of taxes throughout the national economy. And that deserves to be highlighted. At a time when the country seeks to consolidate its growth process, civil construction continues to stand out and contribute in a strategic way”, highlighted Ieda Vasconcelos.