Actor Gerdal dos Santos dies at 92 in Rio

2 days ago
1 minute read

Actor, broadcaster and lawyer Gerdal dos Santos died yesterday (24) at the age of 92 in the city of Rio de Janeiro. According to family information, he died of natural causes at his home in the Copacabana neighborhood.

Gerdal Renner dos Santos was born in the city of Rio, on October 27, 1929 and, throughout his career, he acted in several films, plays and radio soap operas, in addition to presenting radio and television programs.

He began his career in 1942, at the age of 13, when he appeared on the radio show Hora do Guri, on Tupi. As a child, he acted in plays and in films such as Kid Tião (1943), with Grande Othello.

also passed through Radio Globo, which he entered at the age of 15. In 1953, he began his long career in National Radiobroadcaster of ANDBrazil Communication Company (EBC), where he worked for more than 60 years and from which he left in 2018.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

