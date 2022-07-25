Civil Defense recognizes 14 more cities in emergency situation

Another 14 cities affected by natural disasters were recognized by the National Civil Defense as in an emergency situation. The ordinance with the acknowledgments was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Monday (25th).

In total, eight municipalities, all in Pernambuco – Barreiros, Belém de Maria, Calçado, Capoeiras, Ibirajuba, Jupi, Lagoa de Gatos and São João – were hit by heavy rains. Coari, in Amazonas, and Curitibanos, in Santa Catarina, registered floods, while Barros Cassal, in Rio Grande do Sul, was affected by floods. Finally, Tanhaçu, in Bahia, Deputy Irapuan Pinheiro, in Ceará, and Coronel Ezequiel, in Rio Grande do Norte, go through a period of drought.

federal resources

The granting of the status of emergency situation or state of public calamity by the National Civil Defense paves the way for municipalities affected by disasters to request resources from the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) to assist the affected population. Actions involve restoring essential services and rebuilding damaged infrastructure equipment.

The request must be made through the Integrated Disaster Information System (S2iD). Based on the information sent, the National Civil Defense technical team evaluates the goals and requested values. Upon approval, an ordinance is published in the DOU specifying the amount to be released.