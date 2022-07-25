English football sets tough sanctions against pyrotechnics and invasions

England’s Premier League and Football League announced tough new sanctions for field invasions and the use of smoke bombs and pyrotechnics.

Last season saw a spike in field invasions towards the end of the season, with fans celebrating titles, access to higher divisions or escaping relegation.

Several brawls erupted on the pitch, including one involving Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, while Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp was attacked by a fan following a knockout defeat to Nottingham Forest.

❌ Entering the pitch

❌ Use of flares & smoke bombs

❌ Throwing objects

❌ Discriminatory behavior

❌ Taking drugs Football is coming together to bring in strong measures to tackle antisocial and criminal behavior: https://t.co/FbftQnEt8x#LoveFootball #ProtectTheGame pic.twitter.com/a4tzmvxT7i — Premier League (@premierleague) July 25, 2022

Smoke bombs and pyrotechnics, which have long been used in games in continental Europe and other parts of the world, used to be relatively rare in England, but their use has become a more frequent occurrence.

The leagues and FA said that from the start of the new season “all identified offenders will be reported by clubs to the police and the charge could result in a permanent criminal record, which could affect their employment and education, and may result in a prison sentence”.

“In addition, anyone who enters the field or is identified as carrying or using pyrotechnics or smoke bombs will now be automatically banned by the club. These bans may also be extended to parents or guardians of minors who participate in these activities,” the statement said.

The bodies said they are working with the UK police and prosecutors to ensure the prosecution “becomes the standard response”.

The leagues are also trying to censor the posting of videos showing field raids and smoke bombs, working with social media companies to quickly remove footage while urging the government to reform regulations to restrict the supply of pyrotechnics and smoke bombs.

FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said: “The increase in anti-social behavior that we saw in stadiums at the end of last season was totally unacceptable and put people’s safety at risk. Together, English football has introduced new measures and sanctions that are more strong, for the start of next season, to send a clear message that we will not tolerate this type of illegal and dangerous behavior.”

The movement was supported by the Football Fans Association (FSA).

“We are regularly contacted by fans who have been caught storming the pitch, or pyrotechnics in the stands, and without exception they regret doing so,” said FSA boss Kevin Miles.

“Whether they had positive intentions or not is irrelevant in the eyes of the law – pyrotechnics and field invasions are illegal, you will be prosecuted and banned by your club.”

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.