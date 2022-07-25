Covid-19: people over 30 can take a fourth dose in SP

People over 30 years old and living in the city of São Paulo can take, as of today (25), the second additional dose [ou quarta dose] of vaccine against covid-19. People who received the first booster dose can be vaccinated [ou terceira dose] for at least four months.

According to the city of São Paulo, the expectation is to vaccinate about 514,689 residents of the city who are between 30 and 34 years old.

“The booster doses are essential to provide an increase in the amount of antibodies in the body. This reduces the chance of a more serious outcome in the case of covid-19”, said the municipal secretary of Health, Luiz Carlos Zamarco.

“People who are properly vaccinated, with two doses plus the booster, and who are catching covid-19, are having mild forms. At most moderate. But they are not hospitalized, intubated or dying. This is indisputable. This happens all over the world”, said the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Mônica Levi, who highlighted the importance of taking booster doses in an interview with Brazil Agency.

For the immunization of people over the age of 30, all 470 Basic Health Units (UBSs), in addition to the three Health Centers, the two megaposts and the 17 Specialized Care Services in the capital of São Paulo will be open. The operation and addresses of the units can be consulted on the Vacina Sampa website.