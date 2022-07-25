BrazilBrazil

Letícia Oro wins bronze in the long jump at the end of the Worlds

The Brazilian Letícia Oro Melo received in the early hours of today (25) the bronze medal won in the long jump, at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, in the state of Oregon (United States). At the end of Sunday night (24), the Santa Catarina surprised by jumping 6.89 meters, securing the third place in the world. The gold went to the German Mikaila Mihambo (7.12 m) and the silver to the Nigerian Ese Brume (7.02 m). It was Brazil‘s second podium at the Hayward Field Stadium: last Tuesday (19), Alison dos Santos from São Paulo won gold in the 400m hurdles.

Letícia beat her own record to secure herself in the medal fight: she reached 6.67m in the third jump of the knockout stage. The Worlds was the second competition of the year for the 24-year-old, who underwent knee surgery seven months ago. In the final for the podium, Letícia scored 6.89 m in her first jump. The Brazilian still struggled to expand the brand, but burned the remaining heels.

“This is my way, concentrated. I’m not afraid of anyone. I’m in shock, but I want to thank everyone. And to say that I want to get the 7 meters, I’ll keep training and I know I have conditions. When I saw 6.89 m almost faint,” said Letícia. “When I’m going to compete, both in the State and World Cups, I think about a medal”, added the athlete in a statement to the Brazilian Athletics Confederation (CBAt).

Leticia’s feat received praise from Olympic champion Maurren Maggi, gold at the Beijing Games (2008), who “was so thrilled with Leticia’s achievement that all the great competitors were terrified with her 6.89 m jump on her first attempt.” “.



