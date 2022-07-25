Female entrepreneurship is one of the ways out of the cycle of violence

Women already represent 34% of entrepreneurs in Brazil and the index continues to rise. This is what a study by Sebrae shows, based on data from the IBGE’s Continuous National Household Sample Survey. Opening your own business is an alternative to achieving female independence, especially in cases where women are exposed to domestic violence.

On August 7th, the Maria da Penha Law turns 16 and the date will be marked by August Lilac, awareness month for the end of violence against women. The main instrument for guaranteeing women’s rights in the country, the law provides, in addition to stricter provisions against crimes committed in the family environment, actions that promote the dignity of women.

“When a woman is in a situation of economic weakness, economic dependence, her dignity is also injured”, said the national secretary of Policies for Women, Ana Lúcia Muñoz, guest of the program Brazil on the agendagives TV Brazilthis Sunday (24).

According to a survey carried out by Serasa Experian, released in May this year, 40% of those interviewed want to work on their own and set up a company. The main reason: search for financial independence.

The national program Brazil pra Elas is an example of a public policy that offers opportunities to women who want to start a business. The initiative brings together from professional qualification, guidelines on how to open a company, tips on how to promote business in the digital environment to options for lines of credit in public banks.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the ways for that woman, when strengthened, to somehow find a way, a way out”, highlighted the secretary during an interview with the journalist from TV Brazil, Paulo La Salvia. “Women are increasingly free to be where they really want to be. The woman has to be where she wants to be”, added Muñoz.

Brazilian Women’s House

Another project that meets the actions to guarantee women’s rights, under the Maria da Penha Law, is the Casa da Mulher Brazileira, mentioned during the interview. Initially for capitals, the care homes for victims of domestic violence were remodeled.

Now, the Federal Government’s idea is to implement more units in the interior of the country. In all, the forecast is that another 30 spaces will be implemented – currently, there are only seven.

mothers from Brazil

During the interview, the secretary also highlighted volunteer actions of the Mães do Brazil program. One of the aspects of the initiative is the creation of support networks between volunteer mothers and mothers in situations of vulnerability. The idea is that meetings be held between them, once a month, to exchange experiences.

“It makes a difference. The difference [de] advice when the mother learns to breastfeed, think about which choice to choose, how to help with the routine at home”, explained Muñoz.

The program with the national secretary of Policies for Women will air this Sunday (24), at 10:30 pm, on TV Brazil.