Volcano erupts on Japanese island of Kyushu

A volcano on the important island of Kyushu in western Japan erupted on Sunday, spewing black smoke. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The volcano, which is called Sakurajima and is located on the southern tip of Kyushu near the city of Kagoshima, erupted around 8:05 pm (local time), the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Public television NHK cited reports of volcanic rocks falling at a distance of 2.5 kilometers (km) from the volcano. The eruption alert level has been raised to 5, the highest, with some areas advised to be evacuated, the broadcaster added.

Sakurajima is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan and eruptions of various levels occur regularly. In 2019, it spewed ash 5.5 km into the air.

There were no reports of damage from today’s eruption, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a news conference as government officials sought more information on the situation.

Nuclear regulators said no irregularities were detected at the Sendai atomic plant, which is about 50 km from the volcano.

Video footage showed what appeared to be a red mass descending one side of the volcano, with red projectiles shooting upward.

Most of Kagoshima City is across the bay from the volcano, but several residential areas within about 3 km of the crater could be evacuated depending on the situation, NHK said.

The broadcaster also reported that 51 people in the vicinity of the site were evacuated from the area.

