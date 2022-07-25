Ecospeaker Film Festival opens in São Paulo this Wednesday

The 11th edition of the Ecospeaker Film Festival, an important South American event dedicated to the socio-environmental theme, will screen 106 films from 35 countries in theaters in the city of São Paulo and in a online, from the 27th of July to the 17th of August. The sessions are free and the complete program is on site of the event.

The film Animal, by French director and writer Cyril Dion and unpublished in Brazil, opens the show on Wednesday (27). Screened at the Cannes Film Festival, the film shows how two young activists are part of a generation convinced that the future is in danger, between the climate emergency and a mass extinction.

In addition to Oscar-nominated and award-winning productions at the Cannes, Sundance, Rotterdam and Locarno festivals, the show pays tribute to filmmakers Sarah Maldoror, who died in 2020 a victim of covid-19, and Jacques Perrin, who died in April this year at the age of 80 years.

A retrospective brings together works by Maldoror, considered a pioneer of African cinema, including the newly restored 4K version of his most iconic film, sambizanga, held 50 years ago and winner of two awards at the Berlin Film Festival. The work addresses the Angolan liberation movement, focusing on the figure of Domingos Xavier, an Angolan worker and anti-colonial activist who was arrested and tortured to death in 1961 by the Portuguese political police. The film is conducted from the perspective of his partner.

With 41 films made between 1968 and 2009, including four feature films, Maldoror’s career was dedicated to valuing and promoting the perspective of black peoples on culture and historical events. The public will be able to check out a selection of his titles at the exhibition, which deal with issues related to African history and culture.

Four works by Perrin will be shown, one as a producer (microcosm) and three as co-director: The seasons, oceans and winged migration, the latter nominated for an Oscar. Shown at the Ecospeaker Film Festival in 2018, The seasons retraces the history of the European forest from the end of the last ice age to the present, addressing the impacts caused by human activities.

The event will also have a screening that celebrates the 40th anniversary of the film. Koyaanisqatsithe Latin American competition with 35 titles, a wide recent international panorama, the competition of Brazilian short films signed by students, special sessions, debates and masterclass Cinema de Impacto: Filmes para Mudar o Mundo, given by French producer Jean-François Camilleri, producer of the films The March of the Penguins and oceans.

The Contemporary International Panorama is organized around the themes Activism, Biodiversity, Economy, Climate Emergency, Peoples & Places and Work. Among the highlights are the Oscar nominees. Riseby Jessica Kingdon, and writing with fireby Rintu Thomas.

In the Latin American Competition, representatives from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba and Mexico are selected, with the participation of Skiby Manque La Banca, awarded by critics in the Forum section of the Berlin Festival, and The Mountain Remembers, by Delfina Carlota Vazquez, winner of the international short film competition of It’s All True.

The show will promote part of its programming in cities in the interior of São Paulo, such as Piracicaba, from August 2 to 20, and Lorena, from August 16 to 26, and also in Belo Horizonte (MG), from August 10 to 31, and Porto Alegre (RS), from August 25th to September 7th.