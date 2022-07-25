Public Spirit Award has open registration for servers

Public servants from all regions of the country can apply until the 10th of August for the fifth edition of the Espírito Público Award. Considered the biggest prize dedicated to public professionals in Brazil, this year it will offer prizes of R$ 10 thousand, for the winners of the People who Transform category, and R$ 15 thousand, for the category Projects that Transform. Entries can be made free of charge at site www.premioespiritopublico.org.br.

In the People Who Transform category, public professionals who currently work in direct or indirect public administration, including foundations, autarchies and public companies, in the three governmental spheres (federal, state or municipal), and who have at least five years of experience can participate. performance in the public sector.

The Projects that Transform category is open to the participation of groups composed of at least three public professionals, with a server representing the team and responsible for the registration. All members must have at least five years of experience in the Brazilian public sector in the last decade.

essential services

The award is an initiative of the Vamos Partnership, formed by the Lemann Foundation, the Humanize Institute and República.org. República.org’s executive director, Helena Wajnman, told Brazil Agency that the Public Spirit Award aims to recognize public servants as essential service providers.

“These are the people who don’t let Brazil stop, who bring dignity to our schools, who innovate in the management of people in governments, who protect our borders, who provide assistance to indigenous peoples, who do so much for our health and so many others. stuff. And we strongly believe that a respected, competent, engaged public service is a great ally not only of democracy, but also of growth and the reduction of inequalities. That’s why we conceived and executed this award for four editions and now going to the fifth”, maintained Helena.

In the four previous editions, the Espírito Público Award was granted to 75 people and three institutions from all regions of the country and working in very different areas of public service. The category Projects that Transform was included last year. The winners of this fifth edition will be announced during a ceremony that will take place on November 17, in Rio de Janeiro, at a location yet to be confirmed. In addition to the cash prize, the winners will participate in a learning immersion with specialists in public management.

“We invite everyone to believe in their potential and sign up for this award, which is so important for our democracy,” stated Helena Wajnman.

axes

The executive director of República.org informed that, this year, five people will be awarded prizes in the areas of social development, environment, health, public and intersectoral security and three projects in the areas of education, people management and fighting covid-19.

The intersectoral axis was created in this edition to include professionals who have worked in different or multidisciplinary areas, such as health-education or public safety-environment. This axis will also cover professionals from other areas not covered who want to sign up, such as legal or public management.

The Projects that Transform category will recognize the work done in the areas of coping with covid-19, people management and education.

In addition to these two categories, the 2022 award will feature an honorable mention for initiatives that encourage diversity and promote the social and productive inclusion of historically underrepresented groups in the country and that bring together women, blacks, browns, indigenous peoples, quilombolas, people with disability and the LGBTQIAP+ population. The winner of this diversity promotion axis will be selected by popular vote. Applications will be submitted based on nominations from the institutional partners of the Espírito Público Award.

Selection

The choice of winners in the People who Transform and Projects that Transform categories will be made by different juries and committees composed of specialists in each topic, including public servants, academics, representatives of the third sector and organizations, in addition to winners from previous editions.

Diversity, social impact, technical contribution, mobilization capacity and multiplier effect, initiative and integrity are criteria to be analyzed by the judges. The winners will also form an exclusive network formed by the winners of the Espírito Público Award in previous editions.

Helena Wajnman said that the winners are also distinguished by their own trajectory, because many of them have more than one action to be celebrated. “We want to highlight and recognize the entire trajectory of these people in the Brazilian public service”.

On average, between 1,000 and 2,000 entries are received at each edition of the award. “This year, we have the goal of exceeding 2 thousand”, said the executive director of the Republic, org.