After defeat to Serie B lantern, Vasco fires Maurício Souza

Maurício Souza’s spell at Vasco lasted eight games. This Sunday (24), Cruzmaltino announced the resignation of the coach, announced on June 13 as a replacement for Zé Ricardo, who had left the club, a week earlier, for Shimizu S-Pulse, from Japan.

Yesterday’s defeat (23) against Vila Nova, by 1-0, at Serra Dourada, in Goiânia, for the 20th round of the Campeonato Brazileiro Série B, was decisive for the departure of the coach, who lost twice more ahead of the Hill Giant, with two draws and only three wins. The utilization was 45.8%.

When Maurício started the work, Vasco was undefeated and appeared in third position, with 24 points, four of the leader Cruzeiro. The club remains in the same position, but with three defeats on the way and seeing the difference for Raposa rise to ten points. The advantage for fifth place is the same (six points) as eight games ago. It was the first time that the coach commanded a professional team effectively.

According to the statement released by the team, the professional team will be in charge of the permanent commission, formed by interim coach Emilio Faro, assistant João Correia and physical trainer Daniel Felix. The next match for Serie B will be this Thursday (28), at 19:00 (Brasília time), against CRB, in São Januário, Rio de Janeiro.