Guarani and Brusque tie and follow at the bottom of Serie B

The only game this Sunday (24) for Série B of the Brazilian Championship ended without a winner. For the 20th round of the competition, Guarani and Brusque drew 1-1, at the Princess Gold Earring, in Campinas (SP).

The teams follow in the lower half of the table. Quadricolor is in 12th place, with the same 23 points as Ituano, being ahead for having more victories. Bugre, with 19 points, climbed one position, but remains in the relegation zone, in 18th place.

The nets swung only in the second half. At seven minutes, midfielder Álvaro received at the entrance of the area, dominated and hit placed, in the angle, opening the score for Brusque. At 13 minutes, side Edilson deflected the ball with his hand, inside the area, after a header by midfielder Isaque. The side Diogo Matheus took the penalty and tied for Guarani.

Bugre’s next match will be on Thursday (28), at 21:30 (Brasília time), against Sport, on Ilha do Retiro, in Recife. On Saturday (30), Quadricolor welcomes leader Cruzeiro at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Brusque (SC), at 11 am.

Saturday night

Three matches moved Serie B on Saturday night (23). In the Aflitos, in Recife, Londrina defeated Náutico by 2 to 1, in a comeback. Tubarão went to 29 points and jumped to fifth place, five points from Bahia, the last team in the G4. Timbu, with 18 points, remains in the relegation zone, in 19th place.

The hosts took the lead in the 32nd minute of the first half, with Kieza, who hadn’t scored in a year and suffered several injuries in that period. In the second stage, fellow striker Douglas Coutinho scored twice, in the 12th and 26th minutes, declaring the victory for the people of Paraná. The duel marked the debut of Elano Blumer as Náutico’s coach.

Timbu returns to the field on Friday (29), at 7 pm, against Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. On Saturday (30), Londrina welcomes Criciúma at the Café stadium, in Londrina (PR).

At Rei Pelé, in Maceió, CRB reached nine unbeaten games in Serie B by beating Novorizontino 2-1. Galo de Campina rose to seventh place, with 28 points, six behind the last team in the G4. The Paulistas, who were ahead of the Alagoas, dropped to tenth, with 26 points.

Midfielder Rafael Longuine, in the 24th minute of the first stage, made the first of the hosts. At 41, striker Emerson Negueba increased CRB’s lead. Tigre do Vale decreased in the 22nd minute of the second half, with striker Douglas Baggio.

On Thursday, at 7pm, Galo de Campina visits Vasco in São Januário, Rio de Janeiro. On Saturday, at 6:30 pm, Novorizontino faces Vila Nova at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP).

At Novelli Júnior stadium, in Itu (SP), Ituano beat Chapecoense by 1 to 0. Galo rubro-negro, who hadn’t won at home for almost three months, rose to 13th place, with 23 points, one more than Verdão do Oeste, now in 14th place. The goal was scored by defender Bernardo, in the 24th minute of the first half.

Chape opens the 21st round on Tuesday (26), at 6:30 pm, against Grêmio, at Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC). The Paulistas play only on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, against CSA, at Rei Pelé.