In Vidal’s debut, Flamengo turns on Avaí with two goals from Pedro

Flamengo defeated Avaí 2-1 this Sunday (24), at Ressacada, in Florianópolis, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The result took Rubro-Negro to the same 30 points as Internacional, provisionally ahead of the Gauchos, in sixth position, for having more victories.

Colorado still plays on the weekend and can resume the position in the G6. Leão da Ilha, with 21 points, appears in 14th place, close to the relegation zone.

In addition to the fourth consecutive victory of the season (and the third for the Brazilian), the match marked the debut of Arturo Vidal for the Rio de Janeiro team. The 35-year-old Chilean midfielder, who was at Inter Milan (Italy), entered the field in the 32nd minute of the second half, replacing midfielder Everton Ribeiro.

In the first half, Avaí even had a goal disallowed by the intervention of the video referee (VAR). At 11 minutes, William Pottker completed the leftover of a ball disputed in the air by the also striker Bissoli and Santos. The bid, however, was invalidated after a foul on Flamengo’s goalkeeper was verified.

The hosts scored again in the first minute of the final stage, this time, finally, opening the scoring. The side Nathanael crossed on the right and defender Arthur Chaves, with a header, scored the first for Leão.

The red-black reaction took eight minutes. Right-back Matheuzinho lifted the ball in the area and Pedro, after a deflection by fellow striker Gabriel, left everything the same. Pedro himself decreed the Flamengo comeback, at 38, taking advantage of a cross from midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

For the Brazilian, Flamengo receives Atlético-GO next Saturday (30), at 20:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. Before, on Wednesday (27), at 9:30 pm, Rubro-Negro faces Athletico-PR, also in Rio de Janeiro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brazil. Avai will not play until Sunday (31), when they visit América-MG at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, at 6pm.

Round opening

Two games opened the 19th round of the Brazilian on Saturday (23). The busiest duel was that of Morumbi, where São Paulo and Goiás drew 3-3. It was the fourth tie in a row for Tricolor, which appears in ninth place, with 26 points, four more than Esmeraldino, which is 13th.

Midfielder Dadá Belmonte put Goiás ahead, seven minutes into the first half. The hosts took the lead with goals from forward Jonathan Calleri and midfielder Rodrigo Nestor between the 29th and 32nd minutes.

Goiás equaled at 38, with defender Danilo Cardoso. Before the break, striker Luciano had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Tadeu. Two minutes into the final stage, midfielder Patrick scored the third for São Paulo. In extra time, however, striker Pedro Raul swung the net and avoided the emerald defeat in São Paulo.

Goiás return to the field next Saturday, at 4:30 pm, against Coritiba, at Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia. On Sunday, at 4 pm, São Paulo will face Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. On Thursday (28), Tricolor hosts América-MG at Morumbi, at 8 pm, in the first leg of the clash for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brazil.

Next São Paulo opponent in the Brazilian, Hurricane visited Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro and was overcome by 2 to 0. The victory ended a sequence of three consecutive defeats for Glorioso, which was 24 points, in 11th place. The people of Paraná, with 31 points, appear in fifth place in the table.

Alvinegro opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the first half, with Erison. The goal that confirmed the victory came nine minutes into the final stage, from the feet of fellow striker Jeffinho. The Cariocas will play again on Saturday, at 7 pm, against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.