Ukraine works to resume grain exports

Ukraine is continuing efforts today to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at alleviating global food shortages, but warned that deliveries could be hampered if Russian missiles hit Odessa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced yesterday’s attack as “barbarism” that showed that Moscow cannot be trusted to implement an agreement sealed just a day earlier with Turkey and the United Nations (UN) mediation. ).

Ukrainian military personnel, quoted by public broadcaster Suspilne, said the Russian missiles did not hit the port’s grain storage area or cause significant damage. Kiev said preparations to resume grain shipments were underway.

“We are continuing the technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.

According to the Ukrainian military, two Kalibr missiles fired from Russian warships hit the area of ​​a pumping station in the port and two others were shot down by air defense forces.

Russia said Sunday that its forces had hit a Ukrainian warship and a weapons warehouse in Odessa with high-precision missiles.

The deal signed by Moscow and Kiev on Friday was hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough that would help stem a global soaring food price, restoring Ukrainian grain shipments to 5 million tonnes a month, a pre-war level. .

But Zelenskiy’s economic adviser warned today that the attack on Odessa signaled that this could be out of reach.

Oleh Ustenko said Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain in the next nine months, but if its port operations were affected, it would take up to 24 months.

