PL officializes Jair Bolsonaro as candidate for reelection

The PL made official this Sunday (24) the candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro for reelection in the October election. General Braga Netto’s participation as a candidate for vice president on the ticket that will run for a seat on the Planalto this year was also formalized. The vote was unanimous.

During a party convention at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro recalled difficulties recorded in three and a half years of government. “We had to face a pandemic, a war that hasn’t ended yet, a drought like we haven’t seen it for a long time. We seek measures to alleviate the suffering of our people. Some say that I haven’t looked after the poorest. In 2020, when they told everyone to stay home, I said to fight the virus, but without destroying our economy. Informal people were forced to stay at home to starve to death”.

“Every day when I get up, I have a routine. I bend my knees and pray an Our Father. I ask that the Brazilian people never experience the pain of communism. I ask for strength to resist and courage to decide. Sometimes I try to understand how I got here. In this country, when we believe, our dreams come true,” Bolsonaro said.

Among the guests present, in addition to several leaders and pre-candidates for various positions, are the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Only Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro spoke. The convention began with a sermon and the National Anthem. Bolsonaro began his speech by giving the floor to the first lady, who thanked everyone for their support and prayers. “Re-election is not for a government project, it’s a liberation purpose,” she said.

Profile

Jair Messias Bolsonaro is a retired military man, captain of the Army. He is the 38th president of Brazil since January 1, 2019. He was a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro between 1991 and 2018. He was born in 1955, in the municipality of Glicério, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, but has lived in several cities in São Paulo. He graduated from the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras in 1977. He later served in the Army’s field artillery and parachute groups. He is the father of five children.

Walter Souza Braga Netto was born in Belo Horizonte in 1957. A reserve soldier, he reached the rank of general of the Army. Between February 2018 and January 2019, he headed the federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro. He was Military Commander of the East until February 2019, when he assumed the command of the General Staff of the Army. In February 2020, he assumed the position of Chief Minister of the Civil House. In March 2021, he was appointed Minister of Defence.