Nearly 700 migrants are rescued off the Italian coast; five died

Nearly 700 migrants were rescued yesterday (23) off the southern coast of Italy, including five dead, the coast guard said in a statement on Sunday (24), as the flow of migrants crossing the Mediterranean increases with more favorable navigation conditions.

Most of the 674 migrants were found on a fishing boat about 200 kilometers (km) off the coast of Calabria, Italy’s boot. Others were rescued in the water.

Search and rescue operations were carried out by a merchant ship, the coast guard and the Italian financial police.

The migrants were transferred to port cities in Sicily and Calabria this morning, according to the statement. The five corpses were taken to the hospital morgue in the Sicilian city of Messina.

More than 34,000 asylum seekers and migrants have landed in Italy since the beginning of the year, up from 25,500 in the same period last year, according to data from Italy’s Interior Ministry.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

